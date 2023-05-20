Not All My Agents Worked for Me on Election Day – THISDAYLIVE

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate in the February 25 Presidential election was this week a special guest on an online discussion programme with more 4000 viewers and panelists. During the question and answer session, Adebayo explained, among other issues, why Nigeria isn’t moving, what the Nigerians must do especially in the next election cycle if they truly desired change even as he criticised the hypocritical nature of both the leadership and the people. Excerpts:

Don’t you think coalition with other young parties and like minds would have changed the result of the last Presidential election?

Many of the people in politics are merely agents not principals. The reason why Buhari and Tinubu could form a coalition is because Buhari isn’t anybody’s boy. He was the leader of his own team. Tinubu isn’t a follower of anybody. He is not anybody’s boy. But some of these people you may be forming alliance with them while…