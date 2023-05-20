Olasubomi Balogun, Doyen of Modern Banking Dies at 89 – THISDAYLIVE

* Buhari, Dapo Abiodun mourn

‘…It is also a monument of a young Nigerian’s determination to succeed and prove that given the opportunity, Nigerians have the capacity to attain a commanding height in the management of financial institutions’

Our Correspondents

Billionaire banker and founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun passed on yesterday morning in a London hospital after an undisclosed illness. He was 89.

In a swift reaction, President Buhari condoled with his family and affirmed that Chief Balogun, “through foresight, wisdom, and hard work, lived ahead of his time, by starting FCMB.

The high-ranking Ijebu chief’s death has not been officially announced, but sources said his family had informed the Awujale of Ijebuland of his death and a formal announcement would be made soon in line with tradition.

The late banker was born on 9 March 1934 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State to Muslim parents. He attended Igbobi College,…