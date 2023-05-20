Police Rescue 2 US Consulate Staff Kidnapped in Anambra – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The two staff of the United States Consulate in Nigeria who were kidnapped during the attack on their convoy along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State on Tuesday have been rescued by security operatives.

The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this yesterday.

Although their names and identities were not disclosed, Ikenga said they were rescued unhurt by the joint security forces in the early hours of yesterday.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.

During the attack, four policemen and three embassy staff were killed by the terrorists.

The US Embassy confirmed the rescue of the two staff in a statement yesterday.

The Embassy said: “Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra State are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in…