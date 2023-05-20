Politicians and Social Media Warriors in Bauchi  – THISDAYLIVE

Bauchi State is currently grappling with a disturbing trend that has the potential to cripple its socio-political and economic advancements. It’s the rise of social media warriors, also referred to as Ƴan Kare Muradu, who have been recruited by politicians to push their agenda on various online platforms.

It’s quite unfortunate that the youth of Bauchi state, who are regarded as the future leaders of their communities, are being exploited and used as pawns in the game of politics. These desperate youths have been lured into a parasitic relationship with politicians that only results in the youths receiving a meager N5,000 monthly payment.

Despite the fact that these politicians benefit from the services of these social media warriors, they have shown no interest in providing them with any skills or education to improve their lives. The politicians only seek to achieve their goals by exploiting the youth’s vulnerability, which is…