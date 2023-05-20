Port Harcourt Disco Partners Security Agencies for Enhance Service Delivery – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc has embarked on partnership with security agencies within its area of coverage to enhance service delivery to the public.

The Managing Director, Dr. Benson Uwheru, made this disclosure during his two-day working visit to the Calabar business region where he met with two Service Chiefs, Chief Judge of Cross River and a private firm, Bao Yoa Iron and Steel.

Dr. Uwheru visited the two service chiefs to seek collaboration, particularly with the Brigade Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General E. I Okoro.

In his remarks at the Brigade, Uwheru appealed that officers of the Command should assist to protect their personnel and assets to enable staff of PHED carry out their duties without intimidation.

He thanked the Brigade for their role in securing staff from unwarranted harassment in times past and reminded them to make effort to pay…