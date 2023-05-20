When Edeoga, LP, Took Desperation to Ridiculous Level – THISDAYLIVE

Odinaka Okechukwu

The reaction of the controversial candidate of the Labour Party in the Enugu State 2023 governorship election, Chijioke Edeoga, and his party to the lawsuit instituted by the Governor-elect of Enugu State and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah seeking justice against the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for reputational damage to his person over his NYSC discharge certificate, has been at best hysterical, desperate, and now marked by a gross abuse of court process. They didn’t see it coming. And their uneasiness is written all over them.

Edeoga and the LP took impunity, desperation, and abuse of judicial process to another level by applying to be joined in the suit where, among other things, Mbah is asking for damages in the sum of N20 Billion “jointly/severally; for conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts”. It is not surprising, for they thought they had him at the guillotine, as Mbah, knowing they…