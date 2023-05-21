Adeyeye Hails Ekiti Governor for Appointing PLWDs into Key Positions – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, for appointing Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) into his key offices in the state.

Adeyeye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said with Oyebanji’s rapid development in the state on account of his inclusive approach to governance, there are brighter days ahead for the people of Ekiti.”

Adeyeye made the remarks in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, saying the paradigm shift in leadership style under the incumbent governor, was unprecedented.

He hailed Oyebanji for his gesture to the PLWDs, saying the governor has brought a broader perspective to governance in Ekiti state since he assumed office in October 2022.

He commended the governor for making governance accessible to the people without discrimination on account of their…