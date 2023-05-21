‘Aníkúlápó’ Wins Five Awards at AMVCA, Emerges Best Overall Movie  – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

In a night filled with witty remarks, surprising wins and jaw-dropping fashion, ‘Aníkúlápó’ took home the most awards at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Overall Movie.

With the Netflix original produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, leading this year AMVCA with 16 nominations, it came down to the Best Overall Picture to take the lead over ‘Brotherhood’ which won four awards out of its 11 nominations.

Afolayan in his acceptance speech of the Best Overall Movie award acknowledged veteran cinematographer Tunde Kelani for mentoring him in the art and science of filmmaking.

‘Aníkúlápó’ also received the award for Best Sound Editor, Best Writer, Best Soundtrack and Best Indigenous Language Yoruba.

Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor for his role in the Jade Osiberu movie ‘Brotherhood.’ It was his first AMVCA and the excited actor could not hide his joy on stage,…