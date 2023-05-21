Atiku, Obi to Line up 150 Witnesses to Prove Petition against Tinubu’s Election – THISDAYLIVE

*PEPC moves to consolidate all petitions against president-elect

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In a bid to prove their petitions challenging the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday disclosed that they would present no fewer than 150 witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja to give evidence of the irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws during the conduct of the election.

This is as the PEPC disclosed its intention to consolidate the three different petitions that are seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

While Atiku and the PDP listed 100 witnesses to prove their petitions, Obi and the Labour Party would present 50.

In the same vein, Tinubu on his part said he would…