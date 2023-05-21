Buhari’s Eight Years of Political, Economic Trajectory – THISDAYLIVE

Iyobosa Uwugiaren

In what many people labelled as ‘self-praise’, the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari recently boasted that he never defaulted on his promise to boost the economy, ensure security and fight corruption, which were his campaign promises eight years ago.

The president had told those who cared to listen repeatedly that his campaign undertakings were based on enhancing the economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight, and claimed to have recorded huge success in the three fundamental issues.

“Let me remind us all that my campaign to become president in 2015 was built on the promise to improve the security; strengthen the economy and combat corruption.

“It is with immense gratitude to God Almighty that I make a bold statement that we have delivered on the three promises. At my inauguration, the country was practically under the siege of terrorism and other forms of insecurity,’’ the president reportedly…