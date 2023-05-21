Communities Fault Chevron for Non-compliance with PIA – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The people of Ugborodo, an oil-rich community in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday faulted Chevron Nigeria Limited and international oil companies for alleged non-compliance to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the community and its environs.

The protesters, carrying protesters, stormed the premises of Chevron terminal in the community, alleging that the oil company failed to dialogue with them as regards the implementation of the act.

Insisting that Chevron and other international oil and gas companies operating in their land must dialogue with them as regards implementation of the PIA, they said they should not be grouped under anybody.

Igbajoh of Ugborodo, Prince Perry Atete, who spoke on behalf of Eghare-Aja of the Ugborodo, Mr. Daniel Uwawah said they had written several letters to Chevron on the necessity for the firm’s management to dialogue with them “in line with the PIA Act, but…