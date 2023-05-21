Excitement as SAIL Innovation Lab Opens – THISDAYLIVE

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has commissioned the SAIL Innovation Laboratory, in Ikorodu, Lagos. The hub, which is meant to train young people in latest technological innovations was the brainchild of Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, in partnership with Co-Creation Nigeria.

Speaking on what gave birth to the idea of the innovation laboratory, Senator Abiru went down memory lane to when he was in the banking sector where he rose to become the managing director and chief executive officer of Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank. He said when he started his career in Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB, the bank started the idea of real time online banking. However, he later discovered that when they did technological upgrade as managing director of Skye Bank, most of their staff could not cope with the new technology. He added that while people might have certificate, skill is very important.

In his own remarks, Governor Sanwoolu said…