FG Unveils Auchi Passport Office, Promises Home Delivery  – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has unveiled an additional Passport Front Office in Auchi, Edo State as part of its effort towards effective service delivery to Nigerians. This is just as it promised to launch a passport home delivery service.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola gave the promise while unveiling Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Front Desk Office in Auchi, Edo State yesterday.

The minister said it is the intention of the government to provide the passport for anyone desirous of it within reasonable time at affordable price and without any stress.

He said the launch of another Passport Front Desk Office is significant as the Nigerian Passport is a proof of existence especially for those outside the country, warning that inability to produce it on demand may bring untoward consequences.

The Minister said: “What we are doing here is significant for two main reasons. The first is the right (and even the…