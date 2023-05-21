Group Condemns Zoning Policy for NASS Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in conjunction with the Centre for Grassroots Development And Crime Prevention (CGDCP) has condemned attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone key positions of the Senate presidency, and speaker of the House of Representatives to some regions in the country.

The convener of the group, Professor Dosu Malomo, stated this during a media interactive session addressing the nation on the 10th National Assembly, post-elections, and unity issues while also stressing that positions should be thrown open by allowing members to elect the key positions.

He said the group condemns the zoning of key National Assembly leadership positions, adding that the unguarded utterances by politicians, religious leaders, and ethnic groups must stop to avoid inciting violence in Nigeria. He added that politicians should stick to the legal process for redress as provided by the legal system.

Malomo noted that the…