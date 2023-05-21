Institute Implores New Inductees to be Good Ambassadors  – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The President, Chattered Institute of Treasury Management (CITN) and former Accountant General for the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris yesterday urged newly inductees to be good ambassadors of the institute.

Representative of the President, CITM, Prof. Ahmed Imam, who read the speech said this at the 2nd recertification and induction programme tagged “Sustainable Treasury: A Catalyst Towards a Virile Economy” of new members in Abuja on Thursday.

He urged the inductees to be steadfast, and supportive and represent the interest of the Institute in all they do.

“We are all ambassadors of a very good cause; let us all demonstrate our capacity for good and innovative things and lead by example. CITM was a pioneer in creating value for managing the treasury, institutionalising preventive mechanism and building capacity through scholarly activities”

“This is to safeguard the treasury against fraud and the misapplication and…