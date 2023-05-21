Isale Eko Descendants Seek Imposition of N10bn Fine on Gangs of Lagos Producers – THISDAYLIVE

*Ask court to compel Lagos to sanction film producers

*Demand criminal prosecution of Gangs of Lagos producers

Gboyega Akinsanmi

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has granted leave to Isale Eko Descendants Union to seek an order compelling Lagos State Video and Film Censors Board to impose a N10 billion fine against the Gangs of Lagos producers for the wrongful depiction of Isale Eko as a den of criminals and the Eyo Masquerade as a gang of murderers.

The court has also allowed Isale Eko’s descendants to apply for judicial review and seek an order of mandamus directing the Attorney General of Lagos State and Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board to sanction the film producers under the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State.

The presiding judge, Justice Idowu Alakija, recently granted the leave for judicial review in an ex-parte application brought pursuant to section 3 of the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State and Order 44 Rule 3…