New Varsities My Enduring Legacies for Deltans, Says Okowa – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said the establishment of three new universities remains the enduring legacies of his administration for the state,

Okowa said he was happy that the new universities had justified their establishment by bridging the gaps in university admission and making it cheaper and closer to Deltans.

Okowa made the remarks yesterday at the Founders’ Day Celebration of University of Delta, Agbor, saying the university had justified its establishment by admitting no fewer than 5,219 students since it began academic activities in the 2022/2023 academic session.

He said that founders’ day meant a lot to a school as it allowed members of the university community to meet friends and associates to thank those who founded the school and others who had contributed to its growth.

He said: “Today’s event is about the success of a purposeful idea aimed at expanding the frontiers of…