NIDCOM Hails Mobolade for Emerging Elected Colorado Mayor – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Yemi Mobolade for being the first black elected Mayor of Colorado Springs City.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement by NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Gabriel Odu, said Mobolade’s doggedness and determination will serve as a motivator for other Nigerians living abroad. knowing that with hard work and determination, one’s dreams can be realised.

Mobolade in a victory speech stated that “it is a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”

Mobolade hails from Lagos State, Nigeria, earned a master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Divinity from A.W Tozer Theological Seminary.

He served as the Vice President of Business Retention and…