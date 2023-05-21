NUPRC Establishes Energy Transition Unit as NCDMB Eyes $50bn Oil Projects in Five Years – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), at the weekend disclosed that it had established an Energy Transition and Carbon Monetisation unit in line with the federal government’s 2060 net-zero aspiration for carbon emissions.

This is just as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has disclosed that oil and gas opportunities valued at over $50 billion in projects would be developed within the next five years in the country.

NUPRC has also unveiled plans to organise roadshows for the awardees of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL) and the bidders for the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) to explore funding opportunities and leverage capabilities of industry players, and prospective investors to de-risk the assets.

Speaking during the just-concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2023 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Chief…