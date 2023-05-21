Over 11,350 Candidates Sit for Teachers Qualifying Exams – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos, Kebbi records highest, lowest respectively

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

No fewer than 11,350 candidates yesterday participated in the first batch of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE)across the country.

Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye disclosed this figure while monitoring the exercise at Sascon International School Maitama, Abuja, saying reports from across the country showed that the exam went on smoothly.

Ajiboye, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, further disclosed that Lagos State had the highest registered candidates for the Examination with over 1,500 entrants, followed by Kano State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

TRCN’s boss noted that Kebbi State had the lowest participants in the exercise, stating the exercise, however, recorded tremendous improvement in terms of participation and the accreditation process.

“Well,…