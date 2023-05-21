Plateau Church Leaders Condemn Resurgence of Attacks, Killings – THISDAYLIVE

Plateau State church denominational leaders and spiritual fathers have lent their voice in condemnation of the recent resurgence of attacks and killings in the state, describing it as mindless, devilish and barbaric.

In a statement by the President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya on behalf of the group, the church leaders said they were deeply saddened by the killings of innocent citizens, mainly Christians in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

The statement read: “The killings which started in Mangu villages, Plateau State, Nigeria on Monday, 15th May 2023 by so-called unknown gunmen have claimed many lives and properties with many persons still missing. The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in Riyom Local Government Area.

“According to reports, about 130 people were killed, about…