Remarkable Second Shot at Fame – THISDAYLIVE

Tayo Faniran

Tayo Faniran is one of Nollywood stars whose exploits as a versatile and talented actor placed in the public eye. His fame grew when he emerged the runner-up in the ninth season of the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2014. Faniran expected the perks of fame to follow him around and bring him fortunes but the reverse was the case. After a nine-year hiatus, Faniran returns to the screen as ‘Ninolowo’ in the riveting crime drama, ‘Gangs of Lagos.’ In this emotional interview with Funke Olaode, the Oyo State-born actor says he is a child of fate and thankful for having a second shot at fame.

Decked in black suits and dark goggles, Tayo Faniran looked appealing and seemed not to have lost his allure as an actor despite almost a decade off the screen. He was a household name in his heydays as an actor before he relocated abroad in 2008. But he found fame when he participated in the reality show, Big Brother Africa where he emerged…