Three-horse Race Imminent as Yari, Kalu Rally Senators-elect against Akpabio – THISDAYLIVE

*Tinubu returns to drive implementation of zoning

*Against APC’s arrangements, North-central caucus moves to produce DSP

*House speakership: G-7 meets 182 members-elect, set to unveil candidate

Adedayo Akinwale, Udora Orizu, Sunday Aborisade and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Barring any last-minute shifting of grounds, the election of the President of the 10th Senate may witness three nominations from members on the floor of the red chamber on the day of inauguration as the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; and the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, have vowed not to step down for the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio.

This is as the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday returned to Nigeria eight days before the inauguration of his administration to drive the implementation of the zoning of the National Assembly leadership by the ruling APC.

The North-central senators-elect have,…