Akpabio Commends 9th Assembly for Returning Nigeria to Predictable Budget Cycle – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that one of the legacies of the ninth Assembly, he would love to continue with would be the January to December budget cycle.

Akpabio, who is soliciting support from all his colleagues in his quest to lead the 10th Senate of the National Assembly, next month, disclosed that he was supportive of the January to December budget cycle because the system apart from given stability ensures proper planning and implementation of government programs and policies.

He spoke with journalists in Abuja, over his Senate President ambition and the need for effective legislation.

“If given the opportunity by my colleagues to lead the 10th Assembly, one of the programmes I will like to sustain would be the January to December budget cycle.

“The introduction of that is what I commend the ninth National Assembly for…