Be Diligent in Discharging Your  Service, Bauchi FRSC Commander Urges Special Marshall – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Members of the Special Marshall arm of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) have been urged to be diligent in the discharge of their voluntary service of saving lives.

The call was made by the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Bauchi State Command, Yusuf Abdullahi, at that weekend while addressing Special Marshall at the Command base as part of the UN Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW) celebration.

He stressed that the function of the Special Marshall in reducing crashes on the federal highways cannot be over-emphasised considering its complementary role.

According to him, “Without the people, there will be no society not to talk about country. Your act of voluntarism is well commended as it has complemented the official function of the Corps.”

He stressed that Special Marshall members are active part of the collaboration to make roads in the country accident-free and safe, pointing out that their commitment is highly…