Buhari to Inaugurate 2nd Niger Bridge, Six Other Legacy Projects Tuesday – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday inaugurate seven legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across the country as part of his administration’s determination to upgrade and expand the nation’s stock of infrastructure.

The projects include three major Bridges, three Federal Secretariats and a Road.

The historic event, according to a statement issued on Monday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, will be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualized in 2005.

In 2014, there was an attempt to begin the project through Public Private Partnership (PPP) but this was not successful. The construction began in 2016 with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

Others are the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa State and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State while the Road project is the completed Section of the over 200…