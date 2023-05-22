Controversy over Ganduje’s Condemnation of Tinubu’s Meeting with Kwankwaso – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Controversy has trailed the condemnation of the recent meeting in Paris, France, between the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu by the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje has lamented the recent meeting between the Tinubu and Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

Tinubu and Kwankwaso met for hours in France to discuss a wide range of issues, including the possibility of the NNPP presidential candidate joining the incoming cabinet.

A few days after the meeting, the audio of a phone call between Ganduje and Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, a former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the APC, leaked.

In the audio, the governor was heard lamenting being treated unfairly by the president-elect in the meeting with Kwankwaso.

The governor started the audio conversation by saying there was noise all over Kano over the meeting between Tinubu and…