Esan Okpa Initiative Begins Consultative Engagement to Other Zones for Power Shift – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the socio-cultural nonpartisan organisation, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), at the weekend commenced a consultative engagement with prominent political and influential leaders in the state, majorly those from the South and North senatorial districts, saying it was largely fruitful and insightful with the political dynamics of the state in focus.

A statement issued after series of consultations, which was signed by the EOI President, Mathew Egbadon, and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tony Iyare, said the body is upbeat about the outcome, describing it as “heartwarming and positive.

“We’ve had meaningful heart-to-heart talks and exchange of ideas with our leaders on how to move Edo State forward and getting them to appreciate the need for the next governor of the state to be of Esan extraction. The discussions have been quite enriching, frank, heartwarming and largely…