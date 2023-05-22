Inauguration of Dangote’s Refinery’ll Enable Nigeria Achieve Self Sufficiency in Refined Products, Surplus for Export – THISDAYLIVE

. Says it’s game changer for nation’s economy

. Optimistic his successor, Tinubu, will sustain improved economic and business environment

. Four other African presidents grace occasion

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

History was made on Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first indigenous refinery in Nigeria, the $18.5 billion worth Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The modern refinery, according President Buhari, is expected to enable the nation achieve self-sufficiency in refined products and even have surplus for export.

Speaking at the occasion attended by Heads of State from Ghana, Togo, Niger, Senegal and a representative of the President of Chad, the president described the feat as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s economy and a game changer for the downstream petroleum products market in the entire African region.

According to him, “This mega industry we are commissioning today is a clear…