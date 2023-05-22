Include Robotic Science Education in Curriculum, Students Tell Sanwo-Olu – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Students of secondary schools in Lagos state have appealed to the state government to include Robotics Science in their school curriculum as it is now being done worldwide in order to meet up with the trend in the education system the world over.

The students made the appeal during the road show of the state government to reach out to the broad spectrum of Lagosians as part of the May 29th inauguration of Governor Babajide Saanwo-Olu.

They expressed the confident that investment in this technological system will build the science, technology and engineering space of the State and Nigeria.

Speaking after participating in the Robotics competition organised in Ikorodu as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of the Governor, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Miss Joe Halimat said that it becomes imperative for Government to give priority to Robotics studies in schools as they do to Sports and…