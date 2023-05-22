Lalong: I’ll Wipe Out Criminals from Plateau Before Leaving Office – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

With about eight days left to leave office, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed to wipe out criminals from the state within the time left.

Insecurity has heightened in parts of the state in recent weeks, resulting in killings and burning of houses.

Recent reports had it that not less than 117 people had been killed in different parts of the state with several others injured and about 20,000 people displaced.

Lalong, while speaking with newsmen after receiving an Honourary Doctorate at the IBB University, Lapai, Niger State, declared that the criminals were resurfacing because “I am about to leave office.”

According to him, “I am capable of handling these criminals, who are resurging to perpetrate evil in communities across Plateau State before I leave office.”

Lalong declared that his government would not fold its hands and see its citizens killed, maimed and…