Missing N7bn Duty Tour Allowance in NCAA, Perpetrators Still Retained in Agency – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) are yet to take action on the perpetrators of fraud that led to the missing Duty Tour Allowance put at N7 billion.

In March 2023 EFCC arrested four top officials of the NCAA over alleged N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance fraud, which was later discovered to be about N7 billion.

The suspects were taken to EFCC custody and they include: Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manger (Management Accounts) and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manger (Accounts and Stores).

THISDAY learnt that in addition to those earlier arrested, EFCC later swooped on other officials of the Finance Directorate of the agency and these officials were also arrested: Mr. Esuruoso Olayinka Ajibola, Mr. Davies Udeme Bassey, Okeke Paschal Ebuka, Lasisi Kazeem Olayinka and…