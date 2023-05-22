Over $50bn Oil Industry Projects Unveiled at Oil, Gas Fair – THISDAYLIVE

*FG: Nigeria’s oil sector still dominated by foreigners despite govt’s efforts

*NEPL targets 60 additional oil wells by 2024

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Oil and gas investment opportunities valued over $50 billion and projected to be developed within five years were showcased by international and indigenous companies at the 2023 Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, that ended last Friday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day fair which drew 1,086 participants, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, stated that the quantum of opportunities covered different segments of the industry and required proper collation as they run into billions of dollars.

However, the federal government at the fair, lamented that despite efforts to increase the level of domesticate firms’ participation in the oil and…