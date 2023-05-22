Police Confirm Four Die in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command yesterday confirmed that four residents of Isa Local Government Area of the state died of gas explosion at a shop of a local welder in the troubled eastern senatorial district of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed to THISDAY that the explosion occurred yesterday afternoon resulting in the death of four persons.

He said the explosion is not connected to the security challenges bedeviling the area, but as a result of an explosion from a gas cylinder in the shop of the local welder in the area leading to the death of four persons while three others sustained various degrees of injuries, who are in critical condition receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Though eyewitnesses in the community put the casualty figures to five death and claimed that several other persons sustained different…