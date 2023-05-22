Senate Asks Works Ministry to Refund N692m to Federation Account – THISDAYLIVE

*No document to back up supply of vehicles, computer accessories

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to refund the N692 million it claimed was used for the purchase of vehicles, computer accessories, photocopying, production and airing of special video documentary to the Federation Account.

The funds were used to execute fictitious contracts as discovered in the 2018 report of Auditor General for the Federation.

The AuGF report was scrutinised by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who submitted their findings to the Senate leadership.

The SPAC report was considered at plenary and the red chamber upheld the recommendations of the Urhoghide-led panel.

The committee discovered that a contract of N343 million was awarded for the purchase of project monitoring vehicles without due process.

It also established that the vehicles were not supplied.

The Panel also…