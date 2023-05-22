Seven African Presidents Join Buhari to Open Dangote Refinery, Continent’s Game Changer – THISDAYLIVE

* 650,000bpd facility to alter international energy landscape, end petrol smuggling in Nigeria

*Tinubu, Emefiele, governors, ministers, top business leaders to witness epoch event

*Refinery, a significant achievement for Africa, Adeleke declares

*Oramah: Afreximbank proud as its largest financier

*Rewane: Refinery will strengthen Nigeria’s macro-economic stability

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Peter Uzoho, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, will today play host to many oil and gas industry heavyweights who would be arriving the city from different parts of the world to witness the inauguration of the world’s largest single-train refinery, a 650,000 barrels per day facility built by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

THISDAY learnt yesterday that the refinery, which will be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari and seven African presidents, would alter the…