Speak Out, Osun NSCDC Admonishes Victims of Gender- based Violence – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

School children, especially females have been enjoined to always speak out when they are being abused.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Zone J, Assistant Commandant General(ACG) Fasiu Adeyinka, who was represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps Sanusi Adewunmi Saliu made this admonition at the first anniversary of Special Female Squad of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Osogbo.

Adeyinka, who lauded the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for deeming it fit to establish the squad, described him as a true father who felt there was a need to put an end to kidnapping and banditry activities within and around schools across the country.

Also speaking, the State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, represented by his second in command, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adeoti Olayinka Joseph, also commended the Commandant General for the initiative. He described him as a visionary leader and a lover of…