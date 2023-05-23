Ajaero:  Tinubu’s Agenda Not Clear to NLC – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it will be too early to speculate on the plans of the next administration under All Progressives Congress(APC).

President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke yesterday  during a familiarisation visit to one of the affiliate unions, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees  (AUPCTRE),   noted that as far as organised labour was  concerned, there  is nothing to indicate that the next government APC will be significantly different from the outgoing one.

According to the   labour movement, administration of  President Muhammadu Buhari, in the  past eight years was  married by retrogression in almost all indices of development in the country.

He said: “So the new government we’re still waiting to get their own agenda because if we follow it from the manifesto of…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

