Ajaero:  Tinubu’s Agenda Not Clear to NLC – THISDAYLIVE

Buhari sets Nigeria backwards

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it will be too early to speculate on the plans of the next administration under All Progressives Congress(APC).

President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke yesterday during a familiarisation visit to one of the affiliate unions, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), noted that as far as organised labour was concerned, there is nothing to indicate that the next government APC will be significantly different from the outgoing one.

According to the labour movement, administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the past eight years was married by retrogression in almost all indices of development in the country.

He said: “So the new government we’re still waiting to get their own agenda because if we follow it from the manifesto of…