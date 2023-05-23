Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod for N16bn Refund to Borno  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday asked the Senate to approve the sum N16bn as refund to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The President said the refund was meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno State Government.

Part of the letter read, “The Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, 2023, approved the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of the sum of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of…