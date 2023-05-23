CSOs Hail Tinubu, APC for Reconsidering Zoning in N’central’s Favour – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA) has described as a welcome development media reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently reviewing the 10th National Assembly zoning arrangements earlier released by the APC.

The Convener of CNCRA, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the latest decision by the party and the president-elect showed that Tinubu is a true democrat who believes in equity, fairness and justice.

The APC had, penultimate week, announced its much awaited zoning arrangements whereby the North-west geopolitical zone was allocated two presiding positions, while both the South-south and the South-east got one each.

The North-central geopolitical zone was completely left out in the arrangements and the development had…