Dolapo Osinbajo Tells Women to Live Lives of Impact – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has called on women to use their talents, resources, education and exposure to create impact that will stand the test of time.

Similarly, Nigerian women have called on the incoming government to be led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit pending legislation that cover women and give nothing less that 35 per cent to women in appointive positions.

Osinbajo, who stated this in her keynote address in Abuja at the maiden edition of Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiring Women Summit, which was organised by Dr. Nneoma Rochas Okorocha, said the total woman has so many parts playing different roles and the challenge is to be successful in every part.

With the theme of the summit as “Inspired to be the complete woman” Osinbajo added that every woman must identify her personal goal post and determine to be focused, intentional and to choose to score…