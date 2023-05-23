FG, Global Alliance Sign MoU on Nutrition – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nutrition for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who represented the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

He described the MoU as another milestone for the NHGSFP.

Sani-Gwarzo said the approval of the policy on NHGSFP by the Federal Executive Council and the signing of the MoU on nutrition was a step forward towards realising the objectives of the school feeding programme in Nigeria.

He said: “I am really happy that this is happening at a time when this country is transiting to a new administration. They will require this kind of documentation to…