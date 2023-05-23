Former PDP Members Join APC, Support  Ododo Ahead of Guber Election in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, received a group of former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area who have decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged their support for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, in the upcoming Kogi 2023 election.

The former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, along with Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, the defectors from Ajaka Ward 1 and 2 led the defectors to join the APC. Other notable PDP leaders who also defected to the APC included former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and Saidatu Ogohi, the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader.

Governor Bello expressed his appreciation to the defectors for recognising the achievements of his administration and for choosing to join the APC. He emphasised that the APC, being a progressive party, welcomes all…