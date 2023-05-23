Gov Bello Reappoints Officials Who Resigned to Contest APC Guber Primaries – THISDAYLIVE

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has approved the immediate reappointment of some key officials in the state.

The officials, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, are those who had resigned to contest in the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in the state last month.

They include: Jibrin Momoh, Former State Accountant General; Pharm. Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku, Former Chief of Staff to the Governor; Yakubu Okala, Former State Auditor-General; Idris Asiwaju Asiru, Former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; and Barr Momodu Ozigi Deedat, Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Onogwu quoted a Notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, on Monday.

The statement read, “Their reappointment is, however, subject to the screening and confirmation of the House of Assembly after which they can…