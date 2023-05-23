Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi Emerge Leaders in ICAN’s Accountability Index – THISDAYLIVE

•Rivers gets lowest ranking

Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Three northern states, namely Jigawa, Kaduna and Bauchi States took the first three positions in the Public Finance Management (PFM) report of the ICAN’s Accountability Index’s (ICAN-AI), which was released yesterday in Lagos by the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria’s (ICAN), Mr. Tijani Musa Isa.

ICAN stated that the report was meant to promote high quality public finance management’s system in Nigeria and encourage the development of robust and credible PFM database.

According to the report, which was titled ICAN-AI 2021 Assessment Report for the 2020 Fiscal Year, Jigawa, Kaduna and Bauchi earned 75.1 per cent, 74.7 per cent and 74.3 per cent to emerge first, second and third respectively.

Also Edo and Niger States scored 73.5 per cent and 64.9 per cent to take the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

However, Rivers…