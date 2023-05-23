Katsina Commences Enrollment of 25,982 Retirees into Healthcare Scheme  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has commenced the enrollment of 25,982 retirees into the state healthcare contributory scheme in order to alleviate the plight of the senior citizens.

The state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who flagged off the enrolment exercise, Tuesday, said the initiative would tackle the retirees’ out-of-pocket expenditures on their health and that of their families.

The outgoing governor explained that the enrolment of the retirees into the contributory healthcare scheme was in line with the national drive for achieving universal health coverage.

He called on retirees in the state who are qualified to be enrolled into the scheme to come out en-mass and register in order to access affordable, qualitative and efficient healthcare services.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KTSCHMA), Mohammad Tukur-Safana, said the programme was a free…