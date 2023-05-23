Like Senate, House Passes Independent Candidacy Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Transmits to Buhari for A\assent

Urges five state Houses of Assembly to forward resolutions on bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary Tuesday passed a bill seeking to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, national and state assembly, as well as local government elections.

The lawmakers subsequently asked the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The proposed legislation was the constitution alteration bill No. 58.

The green chamber also urged the Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, and Taraba State Houses of Assembly that are yet to forward their resolution on the Bills to do so in fulfilment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation to the constitution amendment process.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase;…