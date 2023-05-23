Makinde Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Political Office Holders – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office on May 29, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, dissolved the state executive council.

The dissolution was contained in a memo dated May 23 , 2023 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The governor equally terminated the appointments of political office holders and asked them to hand over government properties in their custody to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political office holders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand…