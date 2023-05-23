Niger Delta Ministry Commences Distribution of Relief Materials to 2022 Flood Victims in A’Ibom, Edo, Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs yesterday flagged off the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in some local government areas of Akwa Ibom and Edo States.

In Akwa Ibom, the relief materials distributed included: mattresses, pillows, blankets, cooking pots, cartons of noodles, bags of rice, bags of beans, a grinding machine

Others were sewing machines, hair clippers, cement, roofing sheets, ceiling boards and bags of nails, among others.

Handing over the materials to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for distribution in Uyo, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umanah Okon Umanah, said the items were meant to provide succor to the victims.

The Minister represented by the State NDDC Commissioner, Mr. Emem Wills, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the distribution of the relief materials to mitigate the sufferings of Niger…