Nwachukwu to Lead Discussions on Economic Rennaisance June 15 – THISDAYLIVE

Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) is expected to lead discussions at the Duke Masterclass, a premium experience and knowledge-sharing platform, put together to discuss the role of the private sector in an emerging economic rennaisance.

The session, to be held on June 15 in Lagos, is expected to attract chief executive officers and other such type C-level corporate leaders in what is seen as one of the most incisive engagement on the economy.

Nwachukwu will be joined by other notable speakers like Prof. Konyin Ajayi (SAN), Kola Adeshina, Director, Sahara Power, and Mr Olu Onakoya, the first indigenous Managing Director of Mobil Oil Plc.

Among issues to be discussed at the session to be held at Wheatbaker Hotel, are corporate governance, regulatory environment, strategy, board and management relations.

The session is expected to work on the push for an indigenous company that can hit 100 years old.

Mr Joseph Edgar, a renowned investment banker and public…